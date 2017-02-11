Gov. Walker attends annual dinner in Marathon City
Governor Scott Walker stopped in Central Wisconsin Saturday night for the annual Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner. The governor was joined by other state politicians including Rep. Sean Duffy, Rep. Pat Snyder and Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke.
