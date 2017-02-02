Free tax help at T.B. Scott Library

Merrill area taxpayers can get personal tax preparation help in one of four sessions at T.B. Scott Free Library in February and March. Wisconsin Judicare staff will offer 30-minute consultations on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 1-4 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 3-6 p.m., on Saturday, March 11 from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and on Tuesday, March 21 from 3-6 p.m. While reservations are recommended for the half-hour sessions, they're not required.

