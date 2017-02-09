Former Officer Charged for Sex with I...

Former Officer Charged for Sex with InmateThursday, February 9WAUSAU, ...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department has charged a former employee with two felonies for having sexual contact with an inmate. 38-year-old Jennifer Kowalski was fired by the sheriff's department on October 29th of 2015 once an investigation was started into possible misconduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Tard 18 hr Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan 27 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
News Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1 Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
loan lender loan shark Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC