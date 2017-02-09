Former Officer Charged for Sex with InmateThursday, February 9WAUSAU, ...
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department has charged a former employee with two felonies for having sexual contact with an inmate. 38-year-old Jennifer Kowalski was fired by the sheriff's department on October 29th of 2015 once an investigation was started into possible misconduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Tard
|18 hr
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC