Fire on 6th Street in WausauMonday, February 6WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) --...
The pub is located in the 2000 block of 6th, near Zillman's Meat Market. WSAU's Tom King estimates that the fire has mostly destroyed the inside of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC