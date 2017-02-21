Elderly inmate faces new sex charges Friday, February 17
WAUSAU, WI A 93-year-old man will return to Marathon County Court on Monday to face a series of new sexual misconduct charges. The Wausau Daily Herald reports Edward Heckendorf is facing additional sexual assault charges for allegedly grabbing two women in 2013 and 2014.
