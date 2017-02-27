Duffy and Johnson Targets of Town Hal...

Duffy and Johnson Targets of Town HallFriday, February 24WAUSAU, WI...

Citizen Action of Wisconsin held the meeting focused on the Affordable Care Act and invited both Rep. Sean Duffy and Sen. Ron Johnson at their offices in Wausau and Milwaukee, but neither chose to attend. Jeff Smith is an organizer for Citizen Action and he said that since there weren't any town halls scheduled on the issue, they made one themselves.

