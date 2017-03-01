Community Reflects on Shooting Victim
The Wausau man killed in a shooting with a Lincoln County deputy sheriff had a criminal past but has been remembered fondly by classmates. 40-year-old Shawn M. Igers' record stretches back to 1994 and includes charges of forgery, recklessly endangering safety, and illegal possession of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb 19
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb 9
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC