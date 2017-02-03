Ascension opens first clinic under ne...

Ascension opens first clinic under new unified name

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Ascension Medical Group has opened its first clinic in the country under the new unified name for the St. Louis-based health care system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan 27 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
News Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1 Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
loan lender loan shark Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" Sep '16 Right 1
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC