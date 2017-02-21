AG Schimel Announces Narcan Partnership in WausauThursday, February...
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel was in Wausau Thursday afternoon to announce a partnership with Adapt Pharma Inc. who manufactures Narcan, a life-saving drug for those suffering from an opiate overdose. There has been some pushback on the use of Narcan saying that users may think that they're invincible because the drug can save the.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb 19
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb 9
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC