3-year-old alerts family to house fire Friday, February 10

WAUSAU, WI A three-year-old girl is being hailed a hero after waking up her parents after she realized her home was on fire Tuesday morning. "I was laying in bed, just yelled at her go back to bed and she just started frantic screaming," her father Jeremie Mathein told WAOW NewsLine Nine.

