Women's Leadership Conference Numbers Nearly Double
The 2017 Women's Leadership Conference hosted by the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce had nearly double the attendance from last year's conference. Director of Operations for Ameriprise Cornerstone Advisors, Mona Fox, says it means a lot seeing so many women taking advantage of this opportunity.
