Women's Day of Caring free support program in Merrill

Marshfield Clinic's breast cancer survivorship program will be offered to patients and the community on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lincoln Lanes in Merrill. "We are offering women in our communities a day of survivorship, fellowship and wellness education for today and beyond," said Amanda Boreen, a nurse and breast care coordinator, Marshfield Clinic Wausau and Weston centers.

