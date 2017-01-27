Women's Day of Caring free support pr...

Women's Day of Caring free support program in Merrill

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Merrill Foto News

Marshfield Clinic's breast cancer survivorship program will be offered to patients and the community on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lincoln Lanes in Merrill. "We are offering women in our communities a day of survivorship, fellowship and wellness education for today and beyond," said Amanda Boreen, a nurse and breast care coordinator, Marshfield Clinic Wausau and Weston centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan 27 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
News Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1 Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
loan lender loan shark Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" Sep '16 Right 1
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC