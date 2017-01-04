Wisconsin man accused of locking woma...

Wisconsin man accused of locking woman in wooden box

Read more: The Daily Advance

Wisconsin authorities say a man locked a woman inside a wooden box with screws after using a stun gun to subdue her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him This photo provided by the Marathon County Sheriff's Department in Wausau, Wis., shows Allen Jamroz, of Mosinee, Wis. Jamroz faces felony kidnapping and sexual assault charges after authorities say he locked a woman inside a wooden box with screws after using a stun gun to subdue her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him Dec. 28, 2016.

