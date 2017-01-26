Wausau Homeless Count Overnight Wednesday Thursday, January 26

Pam Anderson is the Co-Chair of the Housing and Homelessness Coalition for the United Way of Marathon County, and she says the count of unsheltered people in Wausau has been rising slowly over the last three years. Anderson said, "[The count helps] to better understand what the environment is for the homeless population; who's actually accessing services that are available, and provide information to those who aren't accessing some services that can help them."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.