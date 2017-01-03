Wausau Fire Kills Family DogSaturday, January 7WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) A...
WAUSAU, Wi A family escaped a fire on Wausau's east side on Friday although the family dog was killed in the blaze. It happened on Friday morning on Humboldt Ave. Firefighters were called and arrived around 5am.
