Wausau Factory Worker Killed on Sunday
A worker was killed at a west-side factory in Wausau in what's being described as a "work-related death." That's according to Marathon County Medical Examiner Jessica Blahnik, who spoke with WAOW Newsline 9. Her office was called to Veritas Steel at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
