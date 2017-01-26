Twins: Individual Identities and Comm...

Twins: Individual Identities and Common Bonds

Read more: Psychology Today

Most twins have two identities, the one they share with their twin brother or sister as part of a pair, and the one that they enjoy all on their own. Most twins enjoy being a twin since it is a special birth --despite the increased twinning rates in western nations since the 1980s, due to assisted reproductive technologies and delayed child-bearing, twins are still relatively rare in the population.

