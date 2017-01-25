Residents weigh in on need for new Wausau movie theater
Marathon County residents are weighing in on the need for a new movie theater after the Wausau City Council approved plans for a 10-screen cinema in the Wausau Center Mall. "I think it is great any time you have any businesses that want to move into the area," Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Richard Barrett said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
|Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli...
|Sep '16
|Captain Yesterday
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC