Rally Held to Support Affordable Care ActMonday, January 16WAUSAU, WI ...
Citizen Action of Wisconsin organized a rally in Wausau to protest the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act on Sunday. Residents from all over central Wisconsin came together to express how the potential repeal could possibly affect them.
