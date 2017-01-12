Probation for six-time drunk driver T...

Probation for six-time drunk driver Thursday, January 12

Thursday Jan 12

WAUSAU, WI A 45-year-old Wausau man was sentenced to probation and one year in jail for a sixth drunk driving charge. Shawn Mitchell of Wausau appeared in Marathon County Court yesterday and received six years of probation.

Wausau, WI

