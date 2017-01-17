Painted Pianos Coming to Wausau CenterWednesday, January 18WAUSAU, WI ...
The Painted Piano Project from Wausau River District is taking its next steps beginning this weekend at the Wausau Center Mall. Anyone is welcome to make their mark on a new set of pianos during select studio hours on Saturdays, beginning this Saturday at 11am.
