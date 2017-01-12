'Not guilty' plea in fatal crash Monday, January 9

WAUSAU, WI A 19-year-old from Mosinee entered a 'not guilty' plea Monday in the traffic death of another driver in 2015. Brandon Kohel was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury in the crash that killed 54-year-old Michael Sybeldon in August of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.