Merrill Sheet Metal Works, a Merrill-based heating and cooling contractor, and Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems have teamed up to honor a Birnamwood woman who does whatever it takes to make a positive impact in her community. The company announced this week that Jill Taglienti has been named the 2016 Bryant Community Hero winner from this area and has received a new Bryant high efficiency gas furnace.

