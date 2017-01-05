Merrill Ice Draggers pump gas, prepar...

Merrill Ice Draggers pump gas, prepare for race season

Thursday Read more: Merrill Foto News

Merrill Ice Draggers champions are thanking Gary Schwartz, a founding member of the Merrill Ice Drags and their fuel sponsor, by pumping your gas at Pine Ridge Mobil at 3350 E. Main St., Merrill, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 5-7 p.m. Racers will be on hand to answer questions, pass out race schedules and a few lucky folks will even win a one-day pit pass, valued at $12 for an adult. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Merrill Ice Drag champions and racers will do an encore gas pump at Pine Ridge BP and A&W on Wausau's Northside from 5-7 p.m. Come see race car , nailie tires, Merrill Ice Drag merchandise and much more.

