John Muir Students Preform on Saturday
The John Muir Middle School Jazz/Pop Choir will be performing at the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association State Convention Saturday morning at the First Presbyterian Church in Wausau. John Muir is the only middle school to be chosen to perform after a round of auditions last spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
|Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli...
|Sep '16
|Captain Yesterday
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC