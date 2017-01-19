Ice Draggers pump gas, prepare for season
As a gesture of appreciation for Gary Schwartz, fuel sponsor and one of the event's founding fathers, the Merrill Ice Draggers dropped in to Pine Ridge Mobil Tuesday night, pumping fuel for customers and handing out pit passes from 5-7 p.m. "Well it's definitely not the kind of weather we prefer," said Chris Huitfeldt of Wausau. "It will definitely keep us off the ice on Saturday for our test and tune and most likely delay our first race day next weekend , but we have all of February yet.
