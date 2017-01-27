Fotos from the past
Researched by Michael J. Caylor Jr 1-26-77 A Town of Harding man is lucky to be alive this morning after fire destroyed his home early Monday. The man told Fire Chief Ray Priebe that he had filled the downstairs fireplace with wood just prior to retiring for the evening on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC