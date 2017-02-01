Executive Director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin discusses their...
Citizen Action of Wisconsin has been touring all over Wisconsin and presenting their alternative budget entitled "A Wisconsin Budget for All". Tuesday the group made a stop in Wausau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC