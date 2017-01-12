Drop By & Apply at NTC's Wausau Campus

Getting started on a program this January is easier than ever at Northcentral Technical College . Drop By & Apply allows you to complete the entire admissions process in one day at NTC's Wausau campus every Saturday in January from 8 a.m.-noon and during the week on Jan. 17, 18 and 19 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thanks to the generosity of the NTC Foundation, your $30 application fee will be waived when you apply to NTC at a Drop By & Apply event during the month of January.

