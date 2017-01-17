Crime: Hotel Room Thief WantedWednesday, January 18ROTHSCHILD (WAOW)...
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help in finding a 55-year old man who is suspected of ripping off motels in three cities the past two months. Marvin Czerwinski is accused of renting rooms at The Best Western Plus, Econo Lodge and Holiday Inn in Rothschild and failing to pay for them, Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Matt Anderson said.
