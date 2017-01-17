Crime: Hotel Room Thief WantedWednesd...

Crime: Hotel Room Thief WantedWednesday, January 18ROTHSCHILD (WAOW)...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help in finding a 55-year old man who is suspected of ripping off motels in three cities the past two months. Marvin Czerwinski is accused of renting rooms at The Best Western Plus, Econo Lodge and Holiday Inn in Rothschild and failing to pay for them, Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Matt Anderson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
News Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1 Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
loan lender loan shark Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" Sep '16 Right 1
News Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... Sep '16 Captain Yesterday 3
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,696 • Total comments across all topics: 278,058,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC