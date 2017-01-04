Complaint: Man tased, bound, and assaulted woman before locking her in box
A Central Wisconsin man used "homemade taser" on a woman, bound her with duct tape, and forced her to perform a sex act before putting her into a wooden box, according to a report from our Wausau partner station WAOW. The victim told investigators she had gone to Jamroz's home on Dec. 28 with the intention of visiting Jamroz's granddaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
|Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli...
|Sep '16
|Captain Yesterday
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC