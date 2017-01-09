Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit ...

Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Merrill Foto News

Gary P. Ver Kilen, 57 and currently incarcerated at the Lincoln County Jail - was charged January 5, with two Felony counts of Stalking - Victim Under 18 Yrs of Age, two- counts of Felony Child Enticement-Sexual Contact, and Felony Child Enticement-Expose Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts. According to court records, over a span of three years , Ver Kilen allegedly contacted and/or made suggestive remarks or invitations to three victims ages 9 and 16. Richard A. Burns, 39 of Wausau -was charged January 5 with Felony-Purchase of Pseudoephedrine to Facilitate Another Person's Manufacture of Methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
News Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1 Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
loan lender loan shark Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" Sep '16 Right 1
News Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... Sep '16 Captain Yesterday 3
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC