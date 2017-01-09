Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court
Gary P. Ver Kilen, 57 and currently incarcerated at the Lincoln County Jail - was charged January 5, with two Felony counts of Stalking - Victim Under 18 Yrs of Age, two- counts of Felony Child Enticement-Sexual Contact, and Felony Child Enticement-Expose Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts. According to court records, over a span of three years , Ver Kilen allegedly contacted and/or made suggestive remarks or invitations to three victims ages 9 and 16. Richard A. Burns, 39 of Wausau -was charged January 5 with Felony-Purchase of Pseudoephedrine to Facilitate Another Person's Manufacture of Methamphetamine.
