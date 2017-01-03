Break-in Leads to Power Outage CrashW...

Break-in Leads to Power Outage CrashWednesday, January 4WAUSAU, WI

A 32-year-old Wausau man that caused power outages in Wausau on New Year's Day was fleeing from an apartment break-in. Joshua J. Whiting, Sr. is accused of breaking into an apartment on South 3rd Ave on Sunday and causing about $1,500 worth of damages before fleeing the scene in his Jeep.

Wausau, WI

