Break-in Leads to Power Outage CrashWednesday, January 4WAUSAU, WI...
A 32-year-old Wausau man that caused power outages in Wausau on New Year's Day was fleeing from an apartment break-in. Joshua J. Whiting, Sr. is accused of breaking into an apartment on South 3rd Ave on Sunday and causing about $1,500 worth of damages before fleeing the scene in his Jeep.
