Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, Chinese twin sisters...

Emotional moment 10-year-old Chinese twin sisters separated as babies and adopted by two different families meet for the first time Audrey grew up in Wausau, Wisconsin, along with her three older brothers ; meanwhile Gracie lived in Richland, Washington, almost 1,500 miles away The Doerings realized Audrey had a sister in December, after uncovering a photo of the two girls together as babies with their foster mother A pair of 10-year-old Chinese twin sisters met for the first time in person Tuesday - and shed tears of joy as they gave each other a long-awaited hug. Gracie Rainsberry and Audrey Doering grew up hundreds of miles away from each other after being adopted shortly after birth by two different families.

