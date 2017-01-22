After Massive Turnout for Women's March, Some are asking, "Now What?"

Peggy Wireman was one of 75,000 to 100,000 people who marched in Madison during the Women's March Saturday. The grassroots effort started by several women of color was designed to promote women's right in the aftermath of Donald Trump's election, but after such huge success, one burning question remains, What happens next? The challenge now facing organizations, such as MoveOn.org, is how to channel that energy and outrage into something positive and tangible.

