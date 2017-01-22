After Massive Turnout for Women's Mar...

After Massive Turnout for Women's March, Some are asking, "Now What?"

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WKOW-TV

Peggy Wireman was one of 75,000 to 100,000 people who marched in Madison during the Women's March Saturday. The grassroots effort started by several women of color was designed to promote women's right in the aftermath of Donald Trump's election, but after such huge success, one burning question remains, What happens next? The challenge now facing organizations, such as MoveOn.org, is how to channel that energy and outrage into something positive and tangible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
News Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1 Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
loan lender loan shark Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" Sep '16 Right 1
News Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... Sep '16 Captain Yesterday 3
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC