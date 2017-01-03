A pig's 'tail' of escape to viral stardom
The humane officer in Wausau, Wisconsin gets calls about dogs and cats often, but that wasn't the case one night earlier this week. "The call came in as a black and white pig that was running loose near Burns and Burek Avenue," said Wausau Humane Officer Ashlee Bishop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
|Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli...
|Sep '16
|Captain Yesterday
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC