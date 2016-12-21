Wausau Purchases More Police Body CamsWednesday, December 14WAUSAU,...
The city of Wausau's Finance Committee approved the purchase of nine additional body cameras for patrol lieutenants of the Wausau Police Department. Every patrol officer wears a body camera while on duty right now, but Police Captain Matt Barnes says that the extra cameras will go even further towards protecting the department and keeping police accountable.
