Traveling exhibition features 60 examples of birds in art
By all accounts, this year's installation of the famous Birds in Art exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum , in Wausau, Wisconsin, was one of the best ever, and this beautiful painting by Utah artist Kathryn Ashcroft suggests why. The show closed on November 27, 2016, but you can still enjoy it.
