Three Arrested in Online Sex Sting
The operation, involving the Spencer Police Department, Everest Metro Police Department, Wausau Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, uncovered three men who arranged to meet with officers posing as a 15-year-old girl for sexual acts after speaking online.
