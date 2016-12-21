The future is bright for the Lakeland...

The future is bright for the Lakeland Retirement Foundation

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Lakeland Times

The Lakeland Retirement Foundation has seen a series of hardships over the past two years, but the resilient organization has taken the first steps to getting firmly back on their feet. Plans to rebuild have now been given the go-ahead by the Foundation board and the future looks optimistic for the center looking to push geriatric care into the modern age.

