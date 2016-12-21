Some snowmobile trails to open Saturday Friday, December 30

WAUSAU, WI Some snowmobile trails in Marathon County will open at noon Saturday, about a month earlier than last year. Motorized Recreation Administrator Jon Daniels said trails in Zone 1, which includes Hatley, Elderon, Pike Lake and Galloway areas, and the Mountain Bay trail east of County Highway J are scheduled to open at noon on New Year's Eve day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.