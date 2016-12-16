Snow causing sloppy travel, tow trucks busy
With more winter weather working its way across central Wisconsin throughout Friday, reports have been coming in about cars spinning out and ending up in ditches. One report coming out of the Town of Texas said snowy roads were likely responsible for a head-on collision on County Road WW Friday morning.
