New Marathon County Sheriff K9Wednesday, December 28WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) ...
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department held a press conference Wednesday to introduce their newest K9, Monty. Monty and his handler, Deputy Dan D'Acquisto, recently returned from Indianapolis where they were training for the last six weeks together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
|Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli...
|Sep '16
|Captain Yesterday
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC