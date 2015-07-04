Granite Peak proposes snowmaking chan...

Granite Peak proposes snowmaking changes Tuesday, December 20

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Skiers on chairlift at Granite Peak Ski Area, at Rib Mountain State Park - PHOTO: Larry Lee A© 2014 Midwest Communications UNDATED The Granite Peak Ski Area, which already has an expansion proposal pending before the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, wants permission to take more water from the Rib River. The Wausau Daily Herald reports the ski area wants to upgrade its snowmaking operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
News Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1 Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
loan lender loan shark Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" Sep '16 Right 1
News Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... Sep '16 Captain Yesterday 3
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,323 • Total comments across all topics: 277,263,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC