Granite Peak proposes snowmaking changes Tuesday, December 20

Skiers on chairlift at Granite Peak Ski Area, at Rib Mountain State Park - PHOTO: Larry Lee A© 2014 Midwest Communications UNDATED The Granite Peak Ski Area, which already has an expansion proposal pending before the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, wants permission to take more water from the Rib River. The Wausau Daily Herald reports the ski area wants to upgrade its snowmaking operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.