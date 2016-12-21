Drug Sales Suspect Pleads Not GuiltyMonday, December 12WAUSAU, WI...

Court records show a not guilty plea for a 26-year-old Wausau woman suspected of moving high volumes of marijuana and possessing other drugs. Kimberly Bungert was arrested after the Marathon County Sheriff's Department seized nearly $100,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana edibles, mushrooms, and the ingredients for what's commonly known as "purple drank."

