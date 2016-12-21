Chinese orphan adopted by Wisconsin couple is reunited with her identical twin sister on Facetime 10 years after being separated at birth Jennifer Doering and her husband, Tom, of Wausau, Wisconsin, were thinking of the ideal present for Audrey, the Chinese girl they had adopted. Like many Chinese orphans, Audrey was put up for adoption through a 'finding ad', an ad which is placed in Chinese newspapers whenever a baby is put in an orphanage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.