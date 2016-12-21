$172,000 fine in worker death case Mo...

$172,000 fine in worker death case Monday, December 12

Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

The U.S. Occupational and Health Administration is proposing a $172,000 fine against a Mosinee company where a worker died after being crushed between an overhead crane and tank last summer. OSHA issued 10 safety violations to Crystal Finishing Systems following an investigation into the June 14 death of 51-year-old Daniel Ollhoff of Wausau.

