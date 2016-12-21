$172,000 fine in worker death case Monday, December 12
The U.S. Occupational and Health Administration is proposing a $172,000 fine against a Mosinee company where a worker died after being crushed between an overhead crane and tank last summer. OSHA issued 10 safety violations to Crystal Finishing Systems following an investigation into the June 14 death of 51-year-old Daniel Ollhoff of Wausau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
|Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli...
|Sep '16
|Captain Yesterday
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC