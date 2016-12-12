12th annual Christmas In Wisconsin br...

12th annual Christmas In Wisconsin broadcast begins tonight Friday, December 23

Friday Dec 23 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

UNDATED WSAU AM 550 FM 99.9 begins its 12th year of Christmas In Wisconsin broadcasts on Friday night at 5pm. Our schedule is truncated this year because Christmas falls on a Sunday and because of Badgers basketball and Packers football that falls during the holiday weekend.

