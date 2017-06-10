100 years later: remembering Waupaca group that impacted WWI

After 100 years, the city of Waupaca remembers a group that made an impact on the battle field in World War I. When the U.S. entered World War I, President Woodrow Wilson needed to substantially increase the size of the army. "So people like Captain Clifford Andrews and standing up a unit in towns like Waupaca were critical into getting the numbers necessary to get the strength of an Army necessary to win World War I," said Lt.

