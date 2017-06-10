100 years later: remembering Waupaca group that impacted WWI
After 100 years, the city of Waupaca remembers a group that made an impact on the battle field in World War I. When the U.S. entered World War I, President Woodrow Wilson needed to substantially increase the size of the army. "So people like Captain Clifford Andrews and standing up a unit in towns like Waupaca were critical into getting the numbers necessary to get the strength of an Army necessary to win World War I," said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Waupaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garage fire
|Mar '17
|Wally
|1
|Donated vehicle program gives cars to people in... (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|plassila
|75
|Who thinks Waupaca County is corrupt? (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Docs_dontlie
|130
|Landing strip any good? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Horny_Hank
|3
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Sanders misreads the Scandinavian model (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Lizzy In Texas
|1
|Design: Made in Scandinavia (Aug '14)
|Oct '15
|Anna Grace
|120
Find what you want!
Search Waupaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC