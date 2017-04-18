Proposed State Budget Good For Peshtigo School Finances
At the Peshtigo School Board meeting on Wednesday, April 12, District Administrator Kim Eparvier distributed data showing base revenues and revenue limits have barely changed in over a decade, and is in fact projected to be $430,000 less in the 2016-2017 school year than it was for 2011-2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Waupaca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garage fire
|Mar 31
|Wally
|1
|Donated vehicle program gives cars to people in... (Mar '09)
|Mar 24
|plassila
|75
|Who thinks Waupaca County is corrupt? (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Docs_dontlie
|130
|Landing strip any good? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Horny_Hank
|3
|Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Sanders misreads the Scandinavian model (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Lizzy In Texas
|1
|Design: Made in Scandinavia (Aug '14)
|Oct '15
|Anna Grace
|120
Find what you want!
Search Waupaca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC