Proposed State Budget Good For Peshti...

Proposed State Budget Good For Peshtigo School Finances

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper

At the Peshtigo School Board meeting on Wednesday, April 12, District Administrator Kim Eparvier distributed data showing base revenues and revenue limits have barely changed in over a decade, and is in fact projected to be $430,000 less in the 2016-2017 school year than it was for 2011-2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waupaca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garage fire Mar 31 Wally 1
News Donated vehicle program gives cars to people in... (Mar '09) Mar 24 plassila 75
Who thinks Waupaca County is corrupt? (Jun '07) Feb '17 Docs_dontlie 130
Landing strip any good? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Horny_Hank 3
Trump and the National Debt (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Sanders misreads the Scandinavian model (Feb '16) Feb '16 Lizzy In Texas 1
News Design: Made in Scandinavia (Aug '14) Oct '15 Anna Grace 120
See all Waupaca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waupaca Forum Now

Waupaca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waupaca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waupaca, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,290 • Total comments across all topics: 280,494,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC